Thomas Edward Niswander,age 48 of Peebles, Ohio, passed away Sunday morning, August 13, 2023, at his home. He was born January 31, 1975, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of John Edward and Bertha Lou Ralston Niswander of Peebles.

Thomas had worked as an equipment operator for the Adams County Highway Department.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Peggy Trevino Niswander, who he had married on May 29, 2004; three daughters, Kendra, Holly and Sarah Niswander of Peebles; three grandchildren, Emberly and Grant Niswander and Louella Freeman; and one sister, Patricia (Roger) Seeling of Piketon.

A Celebration of Thomas’ life will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 at the Frog Hollow Church, 619 Frog Hollow Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Memorial donations may be made to the family, 880 Frog Hollow Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660, to assist with expenses.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.