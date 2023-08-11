Myrtle Alice Strange, 74, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born February 14, 1949 in Manchester, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her life partner, Billy Armes; one son, Clifford Minor Shelton; two daughters, Mary Alice Strange and Billie Jean Lykins; one great great granddaughter, Shawna Breeze; parents Minor Clifford and Mary Jane (Taylor) Shelton; four brothers, Clifford Shelton, Don Shelton, David (Pee Wee) Shelton and Gene Shelton; and two sisters, Lareana Valdez and Laveana Strunk.

Myrtle leaves behind four loving children, Angie (John) Robison of Cincinnati, Morgan (Virginia) Armes of Loveland, Billy Armes Strange of Cincinnati, and Pricillia Strange of Aberdeen; two brothers, Bob Shelton of Mt. Orab and Carl (Tracie) Shelton of West Union; numerous grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Myrtle will be remembered by all who knew her. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693 or (937) 544-2121.

The private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The private interment will be at the Manchester Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.

________________________