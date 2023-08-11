(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1983)

In the small Fairfax cemetery lie five direct generations of my father’s family. This includes the founders of the town, Benjamin and Sarah Pulliam whose remains rest in unmarked graves next to the church. Here also are interred many of the individuals who helped the Pulliams settle Fairfax including Benjamin’s sister, Susan, wife of John LeForge.

John LeForge was a native of Rockbridge County, Virginia and had married Susan Pulliam in 1840. He was a descendant of French Huguenots and was a merchant by trade. In December 1849, John and Susan bought the town lot on the northeast corner of the main intersection of the village. This crossroads where the Pulliams chose to plat their settlement in 1845 was where the Furnace Road intersected the West Union Road. The old West Union Road had been blazed in 1807 from West Union to Xenia whereas the Furnace Road and had been laid out in 1816 as a commercial route leading from the Marble Furnace in Adams County to New Market in Highland County. Kless than a half mile west of this intersection, the Whiskey Road passed through the area leading from New Market to the Ridge (Nichols Ridge) in Adams County. As a result of the traffic on these thorofares, a number of stores and shops were built in Fairfax, most doing a brisk trade.

Among the earliest of the general stores opened in the village was that of John and Susan LeForge. Their home and storeroom were competed in 1850. Exact dates are unavailable , but it is believed that LeForge’s maintained their mercantile establishment until sometime after the Civil War. After their deaths, the family sold the braced frame home to John and Susannah Easter Webster.

John Webster was a son of Thomas F. Webster, a veteran of the Ward of 1812 and an early settler of Highland County, John was a veteran of the Civil War having served as a private in Company D of the 18th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. He was a blacksmith by trade and after buying the old LeForge property, opened his shop behind the house. John kept his business here from November , 1886 until August, 1906 when he and Susannah sold out and moved to Russell’s Station near John’s boyhood home in western Highland County. The Websters sold their Fairfax home to the brothers, Sam and Henry Beatty who were local farmers. The property then remained in the Beatty family from 1906 though 1966.