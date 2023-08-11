Evelyn Johnson, age 89 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Adams County Manor. Evelyn was born in Adams County on September 5, 1933 to the late Frank and Frances (Mathews) Greech. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Jr. Rolph, Terry Lee Rolph and Robert Eugene Rolph.

Survivors include son, Tom Rolph and Barb of West Union; daughter Carolyn Deaton of Xenia; half brother Butch Creech of Louisiana; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday August 11, 2023 at noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Winchester, with Rob Snavley officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. umtil the time of the service.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.