“17 He went down with them and stood on a level place. A large crowd of his disciples was there and a great number of people from all over Judea, from Jerusalem, and from the coastal region around Tyre and Sidon, 18 who had come to hear him and to be healed of their diseases. Those troubled by impure spirits were cured, 19 and the people all tried to touch him, because power was coming from him and healing them all.” Luke 6:17-19

How hectic and emotional must this moment, and others like it, must have been around Jesus. Supernatural and undeniable power emanated from Jesus. He loved and He taught and He healed and people took notice. People realized they were needy, and He was the cure.

The scenes in the Bible where Jesus is surrounded by masses of needy people create such a strong image of the Savior. He’s surrounded and closed in, and people jostle to get close to Him, to touch Him, because the touch of Jesus means healing. To touch Jesus physically meant immediate healing from physical pain like blindness, bleeding, and leprosy. To touch Jesus meant emotional healing like being purified to come back into the common areas of fellowship. To touch Jesus also meant spiritual healing by the forgiveness of sins or by the exorcism of demons. The people in those crowds were desperate to touch Him. And yet, there was still a small group that watched Jesus’ works and said no to healing, love, and deliverance. They didn’t realize they were needy.

Today, we can’t walk near the Sea of Galilee or walk the regions of Capernaum to see Jesus and to get a physical touch from Him, but we can still receive a healing touch from Him. How amazing it is that Jesus doesn’t have to be present physically to be our Savior and our Deliverer.

I think of the woman who lived a sinful life, who bowed at His feet wetting them with her tears, drying them with her hair, and anointing them with her wealth. Physically, we can’t express our love in the same gesture as she did, but we can assume the same posture spiritually. The alter at church, the side of our bed or couch, that special place on our property, in the bathroom, in any or all of these places we can bow at the feet of Jesus and accept healing or offer thanks for His deliverance, love, and healing.

This month, I was in a doctor’s waiting room reading my Bible. I had gotten there a bit early, so I had time to really read. In the waiting room that had a crowd of three to twelve people at any given time, the Holy Spirit stirred me. Was that the ideal place for me to be convicted and do business with God, not in my opinion, but if we are open and willing to His touch, He will meet us anywhere anytime.

How I long to see a great crowd desiring His touch above all else. What a stir that would cause.