Clara A. (Keim) Yoder, age 74, of West Union, passed away Tuesday morning, August 8, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 16, 1949, in Millersburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Abe and Mary J. (Miller) Keim.

Clara is survived by her husband of 51 years, Melvin Yoder whom she married in October of 1972; 10 children, Marvin (Barbara) Yoder, Aaron (Rachel) Yoder, Susie (Larry) Troyer, Mary Ann (Marvin) Keim, Dennis (Barbara) Yoder, Rosie (Jonathan) Miller, Laura Yoder, Melvin JR (Verna) Yoder, Roy (Susie) Yoder and Elmina (Wayne) Troyer; and 39 grandchildren; three brothers and six sisters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, one brother-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

Funeral service were held at 9 a.m. on Friday August 11, 2023 at the Wheat Ridge Community Building and burial will follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.