New owners, new life

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

An Adams County institution is set to return as the Sunset Bowl, closed since 2019, will soon be open full-time for business, serving countians who love the game of bowling plus the popular bowling alley food.

In 2019, long-time sunset owner, Dave “Fuzzy” Osman, decided to call it quits after 40 years of business and in June 2022, the property was purchased by couples Jarod and Catherine Hirsch and Kelly and Rhonda Jones with plans to remodel, renovate and bring back the popular recreation spot.

In an exclusive interview last week with eh Defender, Mrs. Hirsch detailed the process to get sunset Bowl back to where it is today, nearly ready for full-time customer service.

“Opportunity knocked,” said Hirsch. “We heard through the grapevine that the bowling alley was going for auction at the courthouse and I told my husband who told Kelly and Kelly said, ‘We gotta get it’. We didn’t get it at the auction but from the National Bank of Adams County who had actually gotten it from auction. We went over to the bank directly after the auction and told them we were definitely interested in buying and they gave us first dibs and true to their word, called us when it was time.”

Long time customers of Sunset will see similarities and also some differences when they visit the next time.

“If you look out towards the lanes, we took the carpet off the wall, we painted the ceiling so cosmetically it’s different,” explained Hirsch.

The new owners also had another stroke of good luck that allowed them to pick up some new equipment.

“Colerain Bowl in Cincinnati went out of business within weeks after our purchase so by mid-July we were hauling eight lanes out of Colerain Bowl, eight synthetic lanes which we were actually able to put over the lanes that were still here. As far as the pin setters, we didn’t replace the ones that were there but we did get eight pin setters from Colerain that we’ll have as spare parts. it was like the hand of God reached down to help us out.”

The new Sunset Bowl isn’t quite ready for full-time operation but had their first soft opening on July 29 and another on August 4.

“People ate and people bowled and it’s a work in progress still and we’ve been trial and error as we’ve been repairing as we go and of course there have been a few glitches along the way, some growing pains that we will work out,” Hirsch said. “We were breaking in a new pizza oven which was a process. We put out an invite on Instagram and that went kid of slow so some of our employees who were on hand sent out quick invites and the we got pretty busy.”

As of now, there are 30 employees at the new Sunset, according to Hirsch, a lot of younger students who may be going back to school in the fall. There is no date set in stone for a grand opening but Hirsch says the owners are shooting for Labor Day. Co-owner Rhonda Jones says that they are doing what she calls “pop-up” hours now and then to continue to work out any kinks that might arise.

Though there is no signage in front of the alley at the moment and temporary signage is on its way, the new owners did decide to stick with the familiarity and keep the name “Sunset Bowl”.

“We considered changing the name to Phoenix Bowl,” said Hirsch. “But in the end we decided to keep the name that everybody knows. There was Sunset Drive-In nearby at one time and keeping with the nostalgia we just kept the familiar name.:

As far as the bowling goes, Hirsch explained that there will probably be no league bowling this fall but that is something that is definitely coming down the road. The alley will begin being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, then open Wednesday through Sunday, with the likely hours being Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 11 a.m – 11 p.m. and then possibly 11 a..m.- midnight on Friday and Saturday.

The food at the Sunset Bowl was always an attraction for customers and the new owners are busy working up the new menu, which will include some of the old favorites.

“From what we understand, the fried mushrooms that David Osman served were very popular so we will be doing those,” said Hirsch. “Anything we try to do that David did we probably won’t nail completely but we’re gonna try. Philly Steak from what I understand was popular and then the Sunset Burger was popular so we kept those. And pizza will always be a big seller.”

“The reps from AMF came up to inspect what we had, they told us that if we had pizza, soda pop and bowling, you’re cool.”