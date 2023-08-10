By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Shawn Cooley is running for Sheriff, and as a seasoned law officer with over 40 years of experience, he believes he’s the right man for the job.

Cooley started his law enforcement career in Peebles and transferred to Manchester, where he became Chief of Police for seven years. He went to work for the Sheriff’s Department under Sheriff Bob Johnson. Cooley worked various jobs, including dispatch, corrections, road deputy, canine handler, shift supervisor, meth lab specialist, and Sheriff’s scuba team Commander. As a detective for the Department, Cooley worked multiple homicides, including the case of serial killer Darrell Walters, who was sentenced to life without parole, and other homicides ending with convictions. He retired in 2014 and came back to help a couple of years ago at the request of Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. He now serves with the West Union Police Department and as a “special” for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Cooley and his wife Susan have two boys, Dustin, who is married to Catherine, and Justin, who is married to Judy, and two girls, Kaitlyn and Kristen. Cooley said he also has “three wonderful grandchildren.”

Cooley is especially ready to address the drug, homeless, and theft issues in Adams County. He said, “I can’t believe all the heroin and fentanyl in this county.” Cooley explained that the county jail is crowded, and we need to work with state and federal officials to charge those on drug offenses under those statutes and take the burden off Adams County taxpayers.

If elected, Cooley wants to work with experienced law enforcement and focus on breaking/entering and burglary cases. He wants to get people’s property back. As a veteran officer, he has much experience and success in retrieving stolen goods.

“I’ve done the who gambit of things at the Sheriff’s Department except for being Sheriff,” said Cooley. “I’ve always focused on the victim’s rights over the suspect’s rights.” He clarified he wants property returned and justice for the victim.

Cooley is running his campaign, and his wife will serve as treasurer. He expects goodwill between all the candidates and says, “We all know one another, and we’ve all worked together. I don’t think anybody will say anything bad about the other candidates. We’re all friends.”

Cooley is not asking for donations even though he realizes that might mean less signage and notice. He said, “I don’t feel right asking for money for something I decided to do.”