Senate candidate Bernie Moreno visits Adams County

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s that time again when people announce they’ll be running for political office. Petitions are signed, campaigning commenced, and candidates seek to be known to their constituents.

On Monday, July 24, Bernie Moreno, an Ohio candidate for the U.S. Senate, visited Adams County for a luncheon at the Wayside Inn. Moreno considers himself a conservative outsider in Ohio. Mary Jane Campbell introduced Moreno saying, “He’s going to take out Sherrod Brown.” She reminded attendees, “Make sure your friends vote. This upcoming next year is so important for our country, our state, and Adams County.”

Moreno and his wife Bridget joined several people from Adams County to discuss his platform and hear what’s on the mind of folks here in the county. Moreno shared his successful background in the auto industry, building one of the largest car dealership groups in America in Ohio. He sold that business and built a technology company that he sold to his partners. He said, “I do believe that when you go to D.C., you shouldn’t have conflicts.” Of the senate campaign, he said, “I look at this as applying for a job. I’m asking you to hire me to represent you in Washington, D.C.

Speaking against career politicians, Moreno said, “They’re there only for themselves. They’re thinking about their next campaign, the next lobbyists, the next special interest group, and the next committee assignment. They’re literally never thinking about the things you think about when you’re thinking about solving problems in your community, a state, and a country.”

“I’m running for the U.S. Senate for one simple reason,” said Moreno. “Our country is going off a cliff.” He elaborated, “We have incredible debt. We have moral decay. We have a lot of problems in this country.” Moreno relayed that J.D. Vance endorses him and that President Trump has been supportive.

Referring to his primary opponents, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose, as “very nice people,” Moreno said, “If you want an establishment insider and a career politician going to Washington DC to get along with the status quo, you have two great choices.”

Moreno opened the floor for questions and comments, discussing his stance on term limits. Moreno announced that he would pledge only to serve 12 years in Washington, DC. He also said that he would target areas like Adams County for votes. He said, “You’re going to see me many, many times during this campaign.”

Moreno believes in empowering parents to make educational choices for their children. He said, “We want to make sure we have really strong public schools. We don’t want to sacrifice our public schools. Our public-school systems are key to our communities.” Moreno said his goal at a federal level is to get rid of the Department of Education. He believes schools should be “controlled by local communities and schools.”

Other topics discussed included the federal banking system, faith, the military, energy independence, and other current events.

Moreno said, “No question is off limits.” And continued, “Stop voting for the same kind of people.” He said, “We’re going to get things done – we will win. With your help, I’ll become your senator. I promise I won’t let you down.”