By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Fans of Southern Hills Athletic Conference volleyball will get their first opportunity to see this year’s athletes in action as Fayetteville High School will be the host of this year’s SHAC Volleyball Preview on Friday, August 11.

The action begins at 5 p.m. with Fairfield facing Peebles and all matches afterwards will be played in rolling time. Those matches will include, in order, Ripley vs. Lynchburg-Clay, Manchester vs. West Union, Whiteoak vs. Eastern, and finally Fayetteville vs. North Adams.

For the preview, matches will consist of two sets played to 21.

Fans should also note that the SHAC has also changed their ticket prices for the 2023-24 season. Adult admissions will be $7, while student/senior admission will be $5.