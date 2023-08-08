By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

I voted today – did you? Voter turnout for Issue 1 in Ohio has been in high numbers. A poll worker said that traffic was busier than expected this morning at the Blue Creek precinct. Stephanie Lewis of the Adams County Board of Elections said there were over 1,400 early voters in the county in person and by mail.

CBS.com cited the Associated Press saying, “Early voter turnout in Ohio has surged for Tuesday’s special election, with more than 578,000 people voting by mail or in-person since early voting began June 23, the Ohio Secretary of State’s office reported Friday. By comparison, 288,700 people voted early for the May 2022 primary election.”

The office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose provided an insert to last week’s paper. In explaining Issue 1, it said, “Issue 1 asks eligible Ohio voters to consider an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio proposed by a two-thirds majority of the Ohio General Assembly. The Amendment, if approved, would elevate the standards by which the Constitution of the State of Ohio may be amended. Any newly proposed constitutional amendment placed on a statewide ballot must receive at least 60 percent of the vote to be approved. Any initiated petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024, must contain the signatures of at least five percent of the eligible voters residing in each county of the state. Finally, the Amendment specifies that new signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State once it has been filed with the Secretary of State on or after January 1, 2024.”

In the above insert, there were arguments for yes and no votes.

“A YES vote on Issue 1 protects our Constitution from deep-pocketed, out-of-state interests. By passing issue 1, the People will ensure constitutional changes are widely accepted and declare that Ohio’s Constitution is not for sale.”

“Vote “NO on Issue 1. This Amendment would destroy citizen-driven ballot initiatives as we know them, upending our right to make decisions that directly impact our lives. It takes away our freedom by undermining the sacred principle of ‘one person, one vote’ and destroys majority rule in Ohio.”

With 25% of the vote counted this evening, The Columbus Dispatch reported that Decision Desk HQ made the call that Issue 1 will fail. According to the Dispatch large counties, suburban and rural areas turned out against Issue 1. At the time of this article 51% of the vote was in for the state of Ohio with 59.31% voting “no.”

The majority of Adams County was not with the majority of Ohioans voting “no” to Issue 1. 32.52% of Adams County’s registered voters cast their ballot for this election. The Unofficial final count was 4,004 “yes” votes and 1,513 “no” votes.