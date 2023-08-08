The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Adams County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.co

• (NEW) State Route 348 Culvert Replacements – Work has begun as of July 31 for a series of culvert replacements on S.R. 348 between S.R. 125 and S.R. 781. S.R. 348 will be closed daily from 8 AM – 4 PM for this construction. During periods of closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 781, S.R. 41, and S.R. 125. Estimated completion: August 11 by 5 p.m.

• State Route 32 West Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project between the Pike County line and Hackleshin Road. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained on S.R. 32 Westbound throughout construction. Estimated completion: Summer 2023

• State Route 348 Slide Repair – Work has begun July 17 for a slide repair project on S.R. 348 between Blue Creek Road and Boldman Road. One lane is open to traffic. Traffic will be maintained in one lane using temporary traffic signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

• State Route 770 Bridge Replacement – Work has begun on a bridge replacement on S.R. 770 near the intersection of Old S.R. 32. The road will be closed for 130 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 247, S.R. 32, S.R. 41, and S.R. 73. Estimated completion: Fall 2023

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.