Judy and I took off recently to explore the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve in West Virginia. It’s about 200+ miles southeast of Adams County, a 3.5 hour drive. The mountainous terrain ranges from 2,500 to 3,000 feet peaks. According to history, the area remained mostly inaccessible until the railroad arrived in 1873 to ship coal out of the area. Boom towns like Thurmond sprang up once the C&O Railroad (Chesapeake & Ohio) was completed. The trains still run daily, and coal is still being transported by rail out of the area 150 years later. The rails are now served by the CSX Railroad (Chessie Seaboard X).

Within the park eight primitive campgrounds with anywhere from 5 to 20 camping sites each are available and free. We camped at Grandview Sandbar campground, a small primitive campground with 10 sites on the New River. Just upriver is the Glade Creek Campground. Glade Creek is a catch and release trout stream that West Virginia DNR stocks with brown trout. New River is renowned for its smallmouth fishing and large sections of the river are black bass catch and release only.

The New River Bridge that spans the gorge at Fayetteville is the third highest bridge in the U.S. and is just a tad under 1/2 mile long and is 876 feet down to the New River below. On October 21 the bridge is closed for Bridge Day for BASE jumping from the bridge. One park ranger told me he believes that five people have died jumping from the bridge.

We also spent a day at nearby Babcock State Park, home to one of the most scenic grist mills ever to be photographed and still working and selling the ground corn meal at park headquarters for $5 a bag. The park has a lake and a spacious campground. The stream that runs the grist mill at Babcock is probably one of the most scenic trout streams I’ve ever fished. And yes, I hooked three and landed two.

Next, we visited the historic railroad town of Thurmond on the other side of the New River that 100 years ago was a booming town. One structure that still stands has 1922 on the building. While the railroad is still in use, Amtrack is the only building in Thurmond still open. From there you can catch a train to Montana if you’d like.

We explored a few trout streams in the New River Gorge, which like trains, you can’t take a bad picture of. Glade Creek, Dunloup, Meadow Creek, and Babcock State Park are stocked with golden, rainbow, brook, and brown trout.

At a historic graveyard just up the road from our camp one of the tombstones read a child had died in 1893 that was 1 year, 2 months, 10 days old and was the son of John andd Mary Burns.

We discovered a nice little country church at the end of Terry Road not far from camp. The Terry Independent Christan Church which we attended Wednesday night services and they asked Judy to play the piano and sing. Afterwards they offered her a job as the church piano player.

No trip would be complete without a visit to Sandstone Falls on the New River at Hinton.

Rafters and water adventure seekers flock to the New River by the thousands to raft the Class III, IV, V rapids. It draws rafters and kayakers from all over the eastern U.S. There are a dozen or more guided rafting outfitters that serve the New River and nearby Gauley River. Under the New River Bridge is a one-way road down to Fayette Station at the bottom. Some specular views of the underside of the bridge can be seen from this scenic drive. It’s also the last Class IV rapids before the exhausted rafters takeout at the bridge and ride the bus up the harrowing one-way curvy road out of the bottom of the gorge. Nothing in West Virigina is flat or straight.

For info on the New River Gorge National Park and campgrounds go to https://www.nps.gov/neri/index.htm or call the park office at 304.465.0508. Or check out https://visitfayettevillewv.com/ For Babcock State Park https://wvstateparks.com/park/babcock-state-park/