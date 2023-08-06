Daniel “Bub” Keith Hilterbran, 67 years of Hillsboro, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

He was born in West Union on December 8, 1955, the son of the late William and Mary Louise (Sowards) Hilterbran of Greenfield. Besides his father, he was also preceded by his sister, Patty Hilterbran.

Danny graduated from Peebles High School in 1974, worked on the Mississippi Queen, retired from Huhtamaki and was a member of the Hillsboro Eagles #1161.

Besides his mother, Danny is survived by his son, Jordan (Amy) Hilterbran of New Vienna; daughter, Audra (Javad) Anjum of Athens, Georgia; grandchild, Harun Anjum; siblings, Peggy (Rudy) LeBeau of Madison Mills, Sharon Knisley of Washington Court House, William “Bill” (Jenny) Hilterbran of Hillsboro , Jennifer Jenkins of Hillsboro and Charlotte (Cory) Taylor of Greenfield; several special nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m on Wednesday August 9, 2023 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the Thompson Funeral Home.