Clara Esther (Bolender) Tomlin, 93, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Hospice of Hope at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born December 12, 1929 in Manchester. She was preceded in death by husband, Cecil Eugene Tomlin; parents Orville and Bessie (Shelton) Bolender; eight siblings, Raymond Bolender, Ralph Bolender, Agnes Lucille Bolender, Sarah “Alice” Lam, Mary Bolender, Emma Ruth Dryden, Jennie Shelton and Eunice Cooper.

Clara is survived by three sons, Larry (Hazel) Tomlin, Ricky (Sandy) Tomlin and Jack (Diane) Tomlin; 13 grandchildren, Rachel Hayslip, Misty (Matt) Newbauer, Angie Tomlin, Sonya (Kevin) Arden, Michelle Robinson, Amanda (Justin) Greenlee, Patrick (Nicole) Tomlin, Michael (Stephanie) Tomlin, Kayla (Joe) Chamblin, Shane Tomlin, Alicia Malone, Robin Colley and Xavier Colley; 23 great grandchildren, DJ, Keri, Kaylee, Krissy, Michael, Kodey, Draik, Leeann, Bradley, Mason, Abigail, Alyson, Jack, Danielle, Whitney, Nathaniel, Meghan, Nicholas, Anakin, Adalynn Clayton, Kambriah and Pace; and 15 great great grandchildren.

Clara loved her family, friends and church friends dearly. She would keep track of when her grandchildren would come down and visit or call. She loved to work out in her garden each year and can vegetables. She loved Sunday get-togethers and spending time with her family on Christmas. She also loved those great 4th of July gatherings.

The public funeral was held at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union with Pastor James Lanham officiating.

The public interment was at the Kirker Cemetery in West Union.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated served the family.