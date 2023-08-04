Blanche E. (Perkins) Mann, 86 years of Stout, passed away on Wednesday August 2, 2023.

She was born in Pike County, hio on February 19, 1937, the daughter of the late Vinent and Hulda (Gibson) Perkins. Besides her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Lindy “Lee” Mann; son, Thomas Potts; daughter, Amanda Murphy; brothers, Vincent, Bob, Roger and Larry Perkins; and sister, Lillie Mae Ware.

Blanche is survived by her daughters, Beverly (JD) Friend of Stout and Annette Clemons of Sabina; son, Allen Mann of New Vienna; sister, Barbara Doss of New Vienna and Sharlene (Ed) Estep of Springfield.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 0, 2023 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Beaver Cemetery in Hillsboro, OH

Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 8, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro.