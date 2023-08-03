For By Mark Carpenter

On August 13, 2022, Lincoln Rothwell dies unexpectedly from acute cardiac arrest. To honor his memory and help his favorite camp, the “Hearts Linc’d Forever” Memorial Benefit will be held on Saturday, August 5 at the Adams County Fairgrounds.

All the proceeds from the benefit will go to Lincoln’s favorite place on earth, Camp Joyful Hearts, which is a camp hosted by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for children with heart conditions. Camp Joyful Hearts is offered at no cost to campers and fully funded by donations.

The benefit on Saturday will feature a day full of events, beginning with a 5K run/Walk that begins at 10 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. The day will also feature food, a penny drive, an auction, a kids carnival, a cornhole tournament, a car show and a poker run. T-shirts will also be on sale.

For more information on the benefit, visit “Hearts Linc’d Forever 2023” on Facebook.