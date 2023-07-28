By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The Village of Manchester has announced that the Village has reinstated the Manchester Police Department.

Currently, Manchester has two law enforcement officers on duty. The Chief of Police, Dakotah Brown, was sworn in by Mayor Billie Jo Goodwin on July 3 and a part-time Patrolman, Brock Clemmons, was sworn in by Mayor Goodwin on July 17.

Currently the officers are working to re-establish the Manchester Police Department and place it in compliance with state requirements. Both officers are excited to get to work and become a positive impact for the Village of Manchester.