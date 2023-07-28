By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

“Character that Counts, Experience that Matters,” Kenny Dick has aspired to run for Sheriff for quite some time. He explained, “All of my education, training, and experience I received was all about this opportunity. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office comprises the most dedicated men and women I’ve had the privilege to work with, and I want to be a part of that team.”

Kenny has lived in Adams County since elementary school. He said, “Adams County is a great place to raise a family. Kenny is the son of Steve and Diane Dick and a proud girl dad of Chesten Countryman, Kati McIntire, and Kennedy Dick. Kenny also has three granddaughters and one grandson. He said, “They are tremendous! I’m so fortunate.”

Kenny believes his diversity and extensive training make him the person for the job. He has dedicated 25 years to law enforcement in the following ways.

• Adams County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Investigator, 1998-Present

• Adams County Sheriff’s Office Road Deputy, Current

• Adams County Coroner Chief Investigator for Dr. Blanton, Dr. Best, and Dr. Parrett, 2001-Present

• Certified Polygraph Examiner, 2002-Present. Performing more than 700 examinations with rendered expert opinions.

• Qualified as an expert witness in numerous criminal prosecutions spanning three counties.

• Completed training at the FBI Academy, Quantico, Virginia, achieving certifications in:

1. Child Abuse Investigation

2. Child Exploitation

• Graduated Summa Cum Laude from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

Kenny is incredibly thankful for his training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. He said he was privileged to train and certify in “Investigating child abuse and the exploitation of children, which are both subjects I feel strongly about.” Discussing other qualifications, he said, “My forensic experience, which involves processing crime scenes and collecting evidence, combined with my legal training from the Prosecutor’s Office, allows me to have a major role in the case from the very beginning, which would be the first interview to the end when you submit the case to the jury.”

“I’ve always been interested in law enforcement,” said Dick. After obtaining his two-year degree, he went to work for the prosecutor as an investigator while continuing his education and graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Ohio University.

Kenny’s daughters, Chesten and Kati, will run his campaign. He chuckles and explains they are more capable of handling social media, although he is learning. “I told my girls at the end of the day; we must look at ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, I don’t want this campaign to change who I am.’” He explained he only wanted to do his best for Adams County.

Kenny added, “I’m a positive person. I’m strong in my faith. I would not feel right at all if anything negative was said. I just want to put out the positive parts of what I’d be able to do as Sheriff.”

To donate to Kenny Dick’s campaign via check please make contributions to “Elect Kenny Dick for Sheriff.” Checks can be mailed to Chesten Countryman at 2659 Graces Run Rd, Winchester, Ohio 45697. The contribution limit per individual is $650.