By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Donnie Edgington has been in law enforcement for 34 years and still has more to give. He said, “I always wanted to be in law enforcement, and I want to be involved in the entire county. I still have things I want to accomplish.”

The son of two Manchester schoolteachers, Fred and Carol Edgington, Donnie grew up in Adams County and came from a long line of Adams Countians. He has one sister, Candy, who was also a schoolteacher. Stephanie (Hedrick) Edgington is his bride of nearly 41 years. Donnie has two daughters and six grandchildren.

Edgington spent twenty-eight and a half years as a State Patrolman but retired after he was involved in a traffic crash and underwent surgeries. Several months later, in 2018, he went to work for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for a short time before applying and taking the Chief of Police position in Winchester, Ohio.

He believes every man running for Sheriff is qualified but feels he brings something extra to the job. He said, “I have passion for law enforcement and genuinely want to help my community.” Edgington knows how to work with a budget, work with the community, and lead employees. Of his qualifications, he said, “My training and my background in law enforcement – I have different things to bring to the table than the other candidates.”

One of Edgington’s primary objectives is to get Manchester back to how it was when he was a kid. He believes being Sheriff will give him a chance at making that happen.

Edgington’s wife and daughter will run his campaign. He said, “My campaign will be run with dignity and respect for the other candidates. I will not get into negative politics.”

Edgington finds it refreshing that so many individuals have decided to run for Sheriff. He said, “I respect each and every one of these guys that I’m running against.” Edgington realizes that after the election, each candidate must work together. “We can’t be slinging mud at one another. This (campaign) must be why I think I should be Sheriff, not why this one or that one shouldn’t be.”

Donations for Donnie Edgington can be sent to Friends of Donnie Edgington, 135 Mary Lane, West Union, Ohio 45693.