By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Excerpt from the National Institute on Aging – Overcoming Roadblocks to Healthy Eating

Healthy eating can help you lose or maintain weight, feel better overall, and possibly decrease your chances of getting certain diseases. Making smart food choices is important at any age. But eating healthy can be difficult even if you know which foods you should buy and prepare. Your budget, physical issues, mood changes, and dietary restrictions can be roadblocks to eating food that’s best for you. Here are suggestions for dealing with common problems that can make it harder for older adults to follow through on smart food choices.

Trying to eat healthy on a budget? Even when you know which healthy foods to choose, people living on fixed or limited incomes may not be able to buy what’s ideal. Start by deciding how much you can afford to spend on food. There are a number of resources that can help you plan a food budget. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture supports Iowa State University’s Spend Smart-Eat Smart program. This website also features more than 100 inexpensive recipes, with nutrition information and cost per serving.

Once you have decided on your budget, look for grocery store advertising in the newspaper or online to see what is on sale. Try to plan some meals around featured items and consider purchasing extra nonperishables such as canned goods when they’re on sale. Use coupons when possible and ask your grocery store staff if they have a senior discount or loyalty rewards program. Consider buying store-brand products, which are often the same as more expensive brand-name ones. Focus on buying healthy and inexpensive produce. Many nutritious fruits and vegetables — such as bananas, apples, oranges, lettuce, green peppers, and carrots — may be reasonably priced.

Tired of cooking or eating alone? Maybe you are tired of planning and cooking dinners every night. Have you considered potluck meals? If everyone brings one part of the meal, cooking is a lot easier, and there might be leftovers to share. Or try cooking with a friend to make a meal you can enjoy together. Food delivery services are yet another option. You could also look into having some meals at a nearby senior center, community center, or religious facility. Not only will you enjoy a free or low-cost meal, but you will also have some company while you eat. Visit the Eldercare Locator to search for centers in your area.

Problems chewing or swallowing food? Do you avoid some foods because they are hard to chew? People who have problems with their teeth or dentures often avoid eating meat, fruits, or vegetables and might miss out on important nutrients. If you are having trouble chewing, see your dentist to check for problems. If you wear dentures, the dentist can check the fit.

If food seems to get stuck in your throat or is hard to swallow, it might be that you don’t have enough saliva in your mouth. Or, there may be other reasons, including problems with the muscles or nerves in your throat, problems with your esophagus, or gastroesophageal reflux disease. Talk to your doctor about what might be causing your swallowing issues.

To read the rest of the article, go to:

https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/overcoming-roadblocks-healthy-eating

Just A Thought: “When Diet Is Wrong, Medicine Is Of No Use. When Diet Is Correct, Medicine Is Of No Need.” – Ayurvedic Proverb