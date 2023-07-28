I just watched the documentary “American Tragedy: Love is Not Enough” on Prime, and I can’t stop thinking about the message behind it. It’s largely an interview with Sue Klebold, the mother of Dylan Klebold, who was one of the boys responsible for the Columbine rampage. She makes no excuses, but is brutally honest. More importantly, she addresses what we can do differently.

On that tragic day in April of 1999, my cousin was in Columbine High School. I remember watching it unfold on the news, waiting to get word from our uncle that she was okay. She was, but it was a sickening feeling.

Ironically, Dylan’s parents were doing the same thing. There was a shooter in the school! Their son could be hurt! Little did they know that their son and his friend were the ones causing the atrocity.

According to the documentary, it took months for the police to show the Klebolds evidence that their son and his friend had planned the attack. Although they knew Dylan was involved, they were sure the evidence would prove that he didn’t actually hurt anyone. There was no way the son they raised in a loving home would do that. But after being shown videos made by the boys, there was no denying it. As most mothers would, Sue blamed herself, and felt like she had failed him. Usher in another dimension of grief. How does one grieve the child they love and miss deeply when anger towards him is coming in at hurricane force in equal measure?

However, over the following days and weeks, other reports described Dylan in words that didn’t seem to fit what the media was telling us. Kind. Goofy. Nonviolent. Dylan’s mom echoed the same. So did a therapist. And a teacher. And a counselor. And his close friends. One after another, reports echoed that Dylan did not display red flags that most others do. At least not outwardly.

He was described as being ‘stunningly normal,’ and that is the most frightening part to me. Sue said she asked her son how he was doing on a fairly regular basis, and he would respond that he was fine. Just tired. Lots of homework. Don’t those vague answers happen in our own homes, with our own kids? She offered counseling after he had gotten into some trouble the year before, but he didn’t want to go. Yep. Sounds like a typical teenager. She didn’t insist because it was an isolated incident and he stayed out of trouble after that. They ate meals together as a family, learned right from wrong, and were shown unconditional love. He didn’tseem depressed. He still participated in family games, held down a job, hung out with friends, had plans to go to college, and said he had a great time at prom just two days before the shooting.

What?

In 1999, I judged Sue Klebold. ‘What kind of parent doesn’t realize their kid is doing that in the next room? Didn’t they see the signs?’ That was before I had teenagers of my own. Today, I understand that if kids can’t get through you, they will find a way to go around you. My Mama heart aches for her and any parent who has watched their child go down a path they never thought they would take. Maybe for you or someone you love, that looks like addiction, abuse, or neglect. It can look like a lot of things, but we’ve learned that many troubling behaviors begin with depression. Like the Klebold’s, we usually don’t recognize the signs.

Depression doesn’t discriminate. It can grab ahold of anyone. How do we help those suffering from it understand that the really strong emotions they are feeling will eventually pass, but the aftermath of a bad decision will have life-long consequences? How do we help them pause long enough to see that clearly? Why are people turning to violence instead of seeking help? And WHY are we, as a society, STILL placing a stigma on that?

Providing counseling and reacting after a tragedy has already happened is good and necessary, but it’s not enough. Implementing active shooter drills, training teachers, and talking to students is just part of our present reality, but it’s falling short. Something has to change.

Perhaps the key is in prevention. We have to get ahead of it.

Recent statistics show that 94% of shooters shared their intentions about carrying out an attack. 94%! One major point of prevention is to simply take every threat seriously and tell someone immediately. Our kids must know that it’s okay to report a secret like that. If someone is being bullied, having suicidal thoughts, or making a threat to hurt themselves or others, that is not the kind of secret to keep.

Also, we can’t be afraid to search our kid’s room or phone. Privacy ends where suspicion begins. Police found pages of journals that revealed that Dylan suffered from severe depression and idealized suicide for around two years prior to the shooting. His parents had no idea. Sue now wonders if it could have been stopped if they weren’t so concerned for their son’s privacy.

According to an interview with News 7 in Denver, the producer of American Tragedy, Lisa Sabey, says we must shift the paradigm from mental illness to mental wellness and prevention. She claims that if we can teach mental wellness in schools while the brain is still developing, just like we teach reading and writing, we can change society.

The documentary shows that some schools are successfully using a program that teaches brain health strategies as early as Kindergarten. It simply teaches students things like how to breathe, name their emotion and validate it, then gives them different strategies to calm their mind so they can think clearly. It helps them to stop and think before they react out of emotion, and encourages them to talk about it. Years of research show that it makes a difference. They claim that students who followed the program, even beginning in the 7th grade, are showing lower rates of suicide and homicide, better grades in school, better jobs, stronger marriages, and significantly lower rates of depression, among other things.

That’s a great place to start, but the responsibility can’t be put solely on the shoulders of our schools. I’ll say that again in another way. We have to start working on the problem outside of school before it becomes a school problem. Teachers are already pushed to their physical and emotional limits. It has to start at home.

There is something else to note: In Sue Klebold’s book, “A Mother’s Reckoning”, she said that she and Dylan had worked out a plan where he could use her as his ‘out’ to not go hang out with Eric (the other shooter, who planned the rampage). When Eric called, Dylan would shake his head while he asked his mom out loud if he could go, so Eric could hear. Sue would say, out loud, that he was not allowed. He was using her to set boundaries with an unstable friend. I’ve done this with my own kids. However, Sue points out that although it seemed like a good plan at the time, she wonders now why Dylan wasn’t comfortable telling Eric ‘no’ himself? Teaching our kids to resist unhealthy pressures from friends is crucial.

Everyone needs ‘a person’ with whom they can confide their feelings and talk to without judgment. (Yes, even you.) Maybe that person isn’t at home. Maybe it’s a trusted friend or neighbor. A counselor, teacher, pastor, or co-worker. Know who that person is for you and be honest with them.

Then breathe and reboot.

Name the emotion and validate it.

Calm your mind so you can think clearly.

Think before you act.

Listen to good advice.

Call a hotline and get help if you need it. There is no shame in that!

Most of all, know that you are valued, loved, and important.

You can reach the suicide and crisis hotline number by simply dialing 988.

You can also find a very long list of resources to seek help at https://www.healthyplace.com/other-info/resources/mental-health-hotline-numbers-and-referral-resources .

Have a blessed week, friends!