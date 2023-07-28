The last few weeks we have been bringing you letters written by the Coleman brothers during the Civil War. This week we are going to return to our Adams County Pioneer Series. If you remember we left off with a story of murder, deceit and infidelity concerning Governor Alexander McNutt and his friend and business partner, Joel Cameron.

Governor McNutt (1802-1848) was the son of Alexander and Rachel (Grigsby) McNutt of Rockbridge County, Virginia. Alexander McNutt (1754-1812), father of Gov. McNutt was the brother of Rebekah Anderson McNutt. Rebekah had been married to Ensign John McCorkle (1745-1781) who died at the Battle of Cowpens during the Revolutionary War. (You may remember this from a previous story concerning the Battle of Cowpens.) After the death of John McCorkle, Rebekah married Arthur Glasgow and had seven children. Their third child, Ann “Nancy” Glasgow married her first cousin, Joseph Glasgow, son of Robert Glasgow. Robert and Arthur Glasgow were brothers. Robert Glasgow had received land in the Ohio Valley for his service during the Revolutionary War. In 1794, Robert had scouted out the land and decided to move his family from Rockbridge County, Virginia to the Ohio Valley. He wanted his brother, Arthur and his family to join him in his move to Ohio. After using all the persuasive powers, he could muster, Arthur could not be swayed in any way to leave his home in Virginia. So, in 1806, Robert Glasgow and his entire family moved to Adams County, Ohio, and settled on land near today’s little village of Tranquility. Nancy Glasgow’s parents, Arthur and Rebekah Glasgow and her siblings remained in Virginia living near Lexington, in Rockbridge County.

In the weeks ahead we will be sharing stories concerning the family Nancy left back in Viriginia, the state she had been born in, grew to womanhood in and married. A state where her parents and siblings lived. A slave state. Virginia’s use and belief in slavery in the years to come would cause such a divide not only between states but between families. Nancy Glasgow’s family in Ohio would find themselves pitted against their cousins in Virginia. The Civil War would see the killing of thousands upon thousands of sons on both sides of the slavery issue.

Previously, we shared storied concerning Nancy’s uncle, Alexander McNutt and his wife, Rachel (Grigsby) McNutt’s son, Governor Alexander McNutt of Mississippi. If you remember Gov. McNutt married Elizabeth Cameron wife of his friend and partner who had been murdered by slaves on his plantation. This week we want to relate to you a story concerning a Frances Ann McNutt, a sister to Governor Alexander McNutt and first cousin to Nancy Glasgow.

Frances Ann McNutt was born on Sept. 6, 1806. She was the daughter and eighth child of Alexander and Rachel (Grigsby) McNutt. Frances was born at Tuscan Villa, a large plantation on the South River near Buena Vista and close to Lexington, Rockbridge County, Virginia. She was a woman of noted beauty and great force of character. She had many beaus but finally gave her heart to a Captain James McChesney. Captain served in the War of 1812 in McDowell’s Virginia Militia. James was the son of Robert and Elizabeth (Johston) McChesney. James and Frances married on 10 Feb

1825 and settled down near Francis’s parent’s home in Rockbridge County, Virginia. They enjoyed a harmonious life raising their eight children when suddenly tragedy struck.

Next week we will continue with our story of Captain James and Frances Ann (McNutt) McChesney.