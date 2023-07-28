Congratulations to Rosalie for completing the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. You’re a super reader, and we are thrilled to share your accomplishment with the library world. Congratulations to Wesley for reading 800 books so far. Keep it up, you’re doing great!

By Julia McCane-Knox

Storytime makes learning fun! We created this program to enrich, engage, and prepare children for school success. During Storytime, children and families learn through stories, crafts, songs, finger plays, and sensory activities. Enrichment Kits are given to Storytime participants and include book recommendations and activities centered around phonics, counting, motor skills, life skills, and art. This program is recommended for ages five and under, but families are welcome to attend.

Beach Storytime will be on Tuesday, August 1 at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. We will say “The Beach” rhyme, create a Cardboard Roll Sandcastle, play a Beach Bucket and Shovel Alphabet Matching Game, and listen to “There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Shell” by Lucille Colandro. Telling Time Storytime will be on Wednesday, August 2 at 11 a.m. at the Peebles Library. We will sing “Hickory Dickory Dock,” make a Paper Plate Clock Craft, and listen to “Telling Time” by A. A. Milne.

Back-to-School Storytime will be on Thursday, August 3 at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library. We will sing “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” participate in sensory play, and listen to “Back to School” by Noe Carlain. Days of the Week Storytime will be on Thursday, August 3 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic songs, including “Pat-a-Cake,” create a Days of the Week Caterpillar, and listen to “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” by Eric Carle.

Are you ready for our Summer Reading Grand Finales? Families are invited to Game Day from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., on Monday, July 31 at the West Union Library. We will enjoy snacks and games, including Tic-Tac-Toe, Bean Bag Toss, Ring Toss, and much more.

Families can join us for Adopt a Pet Day from 10 a.m. – noon on Monday, July 31 at the Peebles Library. We will have Mini-Stuffed Animal Pets ready for children to adopt. Supplies are limited. First come, first serve. In addition, a small zoo from Family Traditions Animal Adventures will make a special appearance to highlight a variety of child-friendly animals. Lastly, come to this program if you would like to adopt a real-life pet. The Adams County Humane Society will be at the library with adoptable animals.

If you are sad that Summer Reading is ending, have no fear, we will have exciting programs in August, too, including survival and gaming programs for teens. Welcome to Survivor Library! Teens are invited to make survival bracelets using paracord at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 at the North Adams Library. Teens will also learn about other survival skills. Game on! Teens, if you prefer video games, check out our Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Tournament at 4 p.m. on August 2, 16, and 30 at the Manchester Library. Challenge your friends to a heart-pumping race and see who has the skills to reach the finish line first! Controllers will be provided.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news