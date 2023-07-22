SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Remington Beckham
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Kurt and Elizabeth Beckham
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Basketball, Golf
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning/Spending time with friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing/Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning against our rivals
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Drake
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Sandlot”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Outer Banks
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Gym, Lunch
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Fuji Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Yung Gravy
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college/work