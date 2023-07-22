SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Remington Beckham

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Kurt and Elizabeth Beckham

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Basketball, Golf

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning/Spending time with friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing/Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning against our rivals

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Drake

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Sandlot”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Outer Banks

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym, Lunch

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Fuji Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Yung Gravy

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college/work