For the past several weeks we have been writing about the Coleman brothers of Adams County and sharing the letters John Coleman wrote during his time in service during the War of the Rebellion. Last week we wrote to you concerning David Coleman, M.D. younger brother of John Coleman. During the war of the rebellion, he served for two years as Examining Surgeon in the United States Provost Marshal’s office, of the Eleventh Ohio Congressional District.

After graduation from Western Reserve Medical College, David returned to Adams County and began his medical practice in West Union, Ohio. He married Elizabeth Campbell (Kirker) Coleman and had five children. Elizabeth was the granddaughter of Governor Thomas Kirker (1760-1833). Gov. Thomas Kirker served as the second governor of Ohio. Elizabeth would have been only four years old when he died. Elizabeth’s father, Col. William Kirker was the oldest son of Gov. Thomas Kirker.

The following are two letters written by David Coleman to his brother, Robert Coleman while he was serving as the Examining Surgeon in the U.S. Provost Marshal’s office.

West Union, O

March 13th 1863

Dear Brother Enclosed you will find a letter from John and it will explain itself. The money I could not get until now you had better come in and get if you need it. J. M. Wells has received an answer from the Milford land and it appears that ten dollars has been taken on the road. Yours as ever

D. Coleman

Ironton, Ohio

August 8th 1864

Dear Brother

I regrets exceedingly that I did not get to see you the last time I was down at home; but it was even so and I could not help it. I suppose you are aware there is another draft in contemplation, which no doubt will take place on the 5th of Sept. Have you made any calculations about your individual self. As it almost sure to fall on Jonah, if you have not already secured a substitute, I think you had better do so, no matter what it may cost. You cannot leave home under no consideration, you cannot hire a substitute who is liable to draft and one who is over 45 years, no one under 18 years, if you hire a substitute at all, you had better get one between 18 and 20 years or an alien (that is who has never voted nor even taken out his first naturalization papers) or one who has been two years in the present war, anyone of the above kind must be sound and stand an examination before me, if you cannot get a man to go in your place for less than $500 you had better do so, I hope you have already got this matter arranged If you have you will have to bring him here yourself.

Don’t pay any one until after he has been examined by me, please answer me and tell me what the men of your twp. has done in regard to filling your quota. I am almost sure I cannot be down until after the draft. I could give you all the information you needed in the matter but this I cannot do from all appearance at present writing. I have not heard from John directly for a long time. Will Kirker has gone to the 91st regiment one week ago to help any who may need help. As yet I have not heard from him. I am in my usual good health and hope you are all enjoying the same, give my love to all the children and Lizzie.

What has become of Billy horse when I was out at the farm they could hardly tell where he was and cared less, but don’t say anything about it, when I get home, I will try and make things all right. I told Will Bell to get him I hope he has him. Yours Dave (David Coleman)