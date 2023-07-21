Robert G. Mathias, 68 years of age, of Cherry Fork, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at the Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia.

Robert was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 28, 1955, the son of the late Edgar and Pauline (Swearingon) Mathias. He was employed for 29 years as a deputy for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit, until his retirement. Robert attended the Seaman First Baptist Church. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #236, in Seaman.

Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Beverly (Ball) Mathias, whom he married March 4, 1977. He also leaves his son, Ben Mathias of Amelia and his stepson, Gary Sutterfield of Peebles; as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following visitation on Saturday, July 22, 2023, beginning with Masonic Rites at 11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Jim Williford will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

The family requests that donations be made in Robert’s memory to either the American Cancer Society or to the Gideon’s International.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.