“Do everything in love.” 1 Corinthians 16:14

“The LORD their God will save his people on that day as a shepherd saves his flock. They will sparkle in his land like jewels in a crown.” Zechariah 9:16

The Bible says to do things in love. It tells us that we will be known by our fruits. Scripture says we will act differently if we know God because God is love. The Bible says we will sparkle like gems, if we are His flock.

On opening day of fair week, I attended in the afternoon. The fair has never really been my “scene”, but go I did. I enjoyed myself seeing a variety of chicken breeds, fellowshipping with many of my beloved former students and coworkers, trying a lemonade with cherry Boba, and watching a few minutes of a derby. My parting thoughts were: Honestly, how do Silkie chickens see anything? Relationships are precious. The derby is loud yet a little entertaining. Oh and Boba, I have mixed feelings, doubtful I’d try it again.

While in line for a funnel cake, I saw something that touched my heart. The lady working in the truck just emanated light and inner beauty which manifested itself outwardly. When she handed the small girl in front of me an order of deep-fried Oreos, she was so gentle and kind. She bent down to look the girl in the eye and told her sweetly, “these are very hot, give them just a few minutes before you eat them, okay”. She smiled and looked like she was giving the girl the best gift ever. After this encounter and tasting my treat, I know my funnel cake was made with love.

This beautiful, sweet lady was the embodiment of what God began reminding me a few weeks back. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re doing, you can be the embodiment of Jesus and do all things in love.

Her inner joy and love made her radiant. I would love to leave that impression on people when they come in contact with me. I want to shine so brightly that people think, what lights her up so much? I want to make each person feel like they mean the world, just because I saw them and they matter.

The Bible says those who love the Lord will sparkle like jewels. I witnessed this in the tender, gracious lady who sparkled with a light of redemption and love. The world could use more gems like her.

The world is full of “influencers”, billboards, and pop-up ads. Some people are paid to represent something in order to gain more followers or generate more business. We

can’t forget that we are also influencers. We aren’t getting paid to market our belief system, so perhaps we don’t even think about it. But we will see a reward for the marketing we do one day, in the form of souls in heaven.

Why are so many Christians rude, judgmental, stagnant, and pessimistic? I honestly can’t say, because the God I know fills me with love. The Holy Spirit I know points me towards grace and forgiveness and mercy. The Jesus I love saved me from punishment and gave me the place of heiress in the Kingdom of God. Christ followers, don’t get caught up in the temporary, but stay rooted in eternity where hassles will be no more. And if you have to live in the past, live in the moment of freedom Jesus gave you when He shed His innocent blood for you, transferring everything He alone was entitled to claim to you. That is reason to smile. That is reason to rejoice. That is reason to share the good news with everyone.

“And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” Colossians 3:17