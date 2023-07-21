Gene was 79 years old when he was enrolled in outpatient hospice services with end-stage prostate cancer. Gene owned and operated a local floor covering business for fifty-three years. His radio advertising jingle was, “Go scootin to Euton’s”. Gene was a free thinker and nonconformist. He declared, “I’m a Baptist Catholic. I won’t totally follow any man or preacher. I’ll only worship God.”

Gene was also a perennial optimist. Gene’s brother, Paul, admitted, “I don’t like to hunt with anyone, I’m a loner when it comes to hunting. Most people will say, ‘We’re not going to see any rabbits today!’ But Gene would always say, ‘A rabbit is going to jump out at any minute!’ Paul concluded, “I’d go hunting with Gene anytime.”

Just a few months before Gene died, Monica, his hospice nurse, organized a hog roast to celebrate Gene’s eightieth birthday and fifty-three years in the carpet business. Gene cordially greeted the crowd of over seventy family members and friends from his motorized wheelchair.

Gene didn’t get out of bed much after his eightieth birthday party; and during one of my last visits Gene held my hand from his hospital bed and reminisced about his start in the carpet business: “I started out laying carpet for the J.W. Stirr Furniture Company. I sold and installed carpet and tile for sixty dollars a week. I carpeted the whole city of Portsmouth. When I told people that I was thinking about starting my own business they told me, ‘You can’t start a new business around here. There are smarter men than you around here. You won’t make it a year.’” Gene continued, “But I didn’t take their advice. I’m not too smart, but I’m not too dumb either. I didn’t get rich, but I raised four kids and I had a house on the hilltop. And I had nice cars.” Gene looked up, smiled with a defiant twinkle in his eyes and concluded, “I think I made it, don’t you?”

Gene’s story reminds me of the lyrics of a song written by my son-in-law, Shane. The opening line goes, “The average Joe once told me to steer straight, but that got him where he’s standing at today.” There will always be average Joe’s ready to clip our wings. When they succeed in convincing us to play it safe, we abandon our dreams and exchange adventure for comfort and security. And in the words of Henry David Thoreau, we end up like “The mass of men…” living “lives of quiet desperation.”

Jerry, one of my closest friends and Christian Brothers was around forty years old when he called to ask me what I thought about him going to a motorcycle road racing school for certification, to be sanctioned to race. He’d always dreamed about road racing and wondered if he had what it took. Some people suggested he was too old, that it was too late, or that it was too dangerous. But Jerry, like Gene, didn’t take their advice. Jerry was sanctioned, rode the circuit for a few years, and qualified for the Grand Nationals. Jerry placed seventh in the nation at “Road Atlanta”. Years later Jerry and I reflected on his decision and his success as a road racer. I suggested, “It just goes to show that you’ll never know what you can do until you try”. But Jerry replied, “No Loren, it’s more than that. You’ll never know who you are until you try.”

“Oh what I would do to have the kind of faith it takes to climb out of this boat I’m in…To step out of my comfort zone into the realm of the unknown where Jesus is…But the waves are calling out my name and they laugh at me; reminding me of all the times I’ve tried before and failed. The waves they keep on telling me, time and time again. ‘Boy, you’ll never win!’…But the voice of truth tells me a different story. The voice of truth says, ‘Do not be afraid!’” (Casting Crowns, “The Voice of Truth”)

