Judy A. Johnson, age 67 years of Otway, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. Judy was born September 4, 1955 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Richard and Stella (Reed) Unger. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brothers David, Terry and Rocky Unger; and sister Carolyn Spires.

Survivors include her husband, Eddie Johnson of Otway; son, Edison D. Johnson of Wamsley; three daughters, Jennifer White and Dawn of Cincinnati, Cassandra Boldman and Timothy of Wamsley and Janice Johnson and Rodney of Otway; two brothers, Mark Unger and Chris of Blue Creek and Rick Unger of West Union; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at n at the Moores Chapel Church, with Gene Kitchen officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held same day from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.