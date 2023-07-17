Joey Leslie Wilson, 73 of West Union, passed on to his eternal home on July 15, 2023. Born June 2, 1950, in Maysville, Kentucky. Joey was the son of the late Forrest R. and Ethel Cooper Poole Wilson. In addition to his parents, Joey was preceded in death by his brother, William Poole in 1998 and his in-laws, Oran and Elsie (Young) Hayslip.

Joey was a meat cutter by trade, working in various area businesses as well as being the proprietor of the Rome General Store. He was an active member and pianist of the Rome Methodist Church where he served the Lord and the people of his community. His true passion was music and he will be fondly remembered for his gift as a musician which afforded him the opportunity to play with several gospel groups.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita (Hayslip) Wilson, whom he married on June 28, 1981 and his son, Joseph Gregory Wilson, both of West Union. He is also survived by his sister, Wilma Jean (Doodie) Poole Shipley (Bill); sister-in-law, Patti Poole (Bill dec); sister-in-law, Mary Hayslip Kimberly (Jeff); and brother-in-law, Clinton Hayslip. Additionally, Joey will be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday July 19, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Rome United Methodist Church in Rome, Ohio. Funeral services will be held following visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Officiating the funeral will be Wayne Harper and Owen Applegate. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Rome United Methodist Church or The Hospice of Hope. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

