Gregory Allen Silvia, age 57 years of Lynx, Ohio, passed peacefully after a courageous year-long battle with cancer on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Gregory was born June 20, 1966 in West Union, Ohio to the late Melvin Paul and June Carol (Rothwell) Silvia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Allen Silvia, Jr.; brothers Jeff, Terry and Shawn Silvia; uncle Bob Silvia; and niece Kristen Washabaugh.

Survivors include his two daughters, Kelsea Shawn Swords and Jeff of Blue Creek and Harley Quin Silvia of Winchester; two sisters, Gayla Miranda and George of Blue Creek and Paula Pollitt of West Union; three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kylie and Ethan Silvia; daughter-in-law Jessica (Silvia) Leonard; aunt Debbie Silvia; three nieces, Stephanie Seaman and David, Ashley Silvia, and Kyla (Stamper) Young; great nephew Brandt Seaman; Special friend Lynette Galloway; as well as many cousins and numerous friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Jason Hayslip officiating. Burial will follow in the East Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.