Keith Odell, age 68 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. He was born October 28, 1954 in Pickaway, Ohio to the late Clifford Jr. and Hattie (Pollard) Odell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Natalie Griffith and nieces Canita and Rebecca.

Keith was a member of the West Union Masonic Lodge #43, Royal Arch Mason, Past Grand High Priest, Royal & Select Masons of Ohio & Highlander Commandery and attended the Hamilton Church in Lynx.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Odell of West Union; sisters, Jenny Sue Folmar and Marcus of Winnsboro, Texas and Betty Ann Tackett and Randy of West Union; twelve nieces and nephews; eight great nieces and nephews; and three great great nieces.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the West Union Masonic Lodge #43.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union has been entrusted with serving the family.