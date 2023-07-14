By Julia McCane-Knox

Soak up the sun and a good book this summer! If you have met your summer reading goal, stop in the library to pick up your prizes! In addition, you can bring the whole family together by coming to one of our enthralling programs.

Are you ready for an interactive and dino-riffic experience? Look no further than your local library. Curt Strutz and his animatronic dinosaurs will make a special appearance in our libraries this summer. Travel to the past and be immersed in a Jurassic environment with dinosaurs that move and roar! Manchester Library: Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. — West Union Library: Wednesday, July 19 at 1 p.m. — North Adams Library: Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m., Peebles Library: Thursday, July 20 at 1 p.m.

Imagination Library Graduates and families can join us for the Imagination Celebration at the Adams County Public Libraries this August. Throughout the month of August, graduates can pick up an Imagination Library Prize Pack, which contains prizes, activity sheets, a completion certificate, and a book. Graduates can get a picture with our staff, which may be seen in the newspaper, on our website, or on social media. To receive a pack, please bring the final Imagination Library book – Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come! – to the front desk.

Are your children signed up to receive monthly books through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library yet? Facilitate a love of reading and learning in your young ones by signing them up today. The Blue Ribbon Book Selection Committee meticulously chooses engaging books that enhance children’s language and math skills. Any Adams County child under the age of 5 is eligible for the program. The library manages registrations for the Adams County Imagination Library and provides essential funding. To register for this program, go to our website at adamscolibrary.org, hover over “Resources” then click the “Imagination Library” tab.

Need a notary? Come to the library. We offer free notary services at all Adams County Public Libraries. Please call ahead before coming to ensure our notaries are available. Also, to ensure your visit is as smooth as possible, please adhere to the following recommendations: Bring a current photo ID, be sure that your documents are unsigned prior to your visit and have both parties present.

Are you interested in learning new tech skills? With Northstar, our newest online learning platform, you can enhance your tech skills through interactive courses, practice tests, and earn valuable certifications. Learn how to use Windows, Mac OS, Microsoft Office, and more. To learn more, schedule an appointment with Digital Literacy Specialist Jacob by calling your local library.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Check out our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.