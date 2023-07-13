University of Dayton partners with ACOVSD and receives grant

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Tracy Spires, Director of State and Federal Programs and Exceptional Education Department, has good news – game-changing news for the Adams County Ohio Valley School District.

She recognized the need to work with partners and create opportunities for the community, and the result was remarkable!

Spires explained, “One of the things that’s happening in southern Ohio is that we do not have related service providers. So, we have a tough time finding people that are appropriately licensed as school psychologists, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and physical therapists – it’s hard. Well, one of the things that we’re also finding is post-COVID, mental health needs have exponentially increased. So, we’re seeing more students in foster care, which means a lack of stability in a home environment and increases in parents’ drug use. Kids are coming to school with environmental experiences that existed before COVID, but the rate has significantly increased. And then we’re also seeing this unique increase in disabilities, specifically autism and our younger population. So, with all of these coupled together, our teachers are saying, we need help.”

There are currently four school psychologists in the district, and a significant issue is even with additional funding, it would be difficult to find a school psychologist to hire. Spires reached out to her contacts at the University of Dayton. Her question was, “How do we get more school psychologists to graduate in Ohio?”

Spires explained that there are federal monies for mental health providers. A woman named Susan Davies, Ed.D. from the University of Dayton, started the exploration of grants. The first grant they applied for was not awarded. Spires describes the process as “a learning curve.” Another federal grant became available for mental health service providers. This time, they named the University of Dayton the fiscal agent rather than the ACOVSD. This appointment meant an institute of higher education partnered with a local educational agency. The eligibility requirements included being Title Five, rural and low-income. In the first grant, many school districts included in the grant application did not qualify for Title Five. ACOVSD is one of the few Title Five eligible school districts in the area, which was advantageous in the second grant funding attempt. Spires said they applied for the grant in early 2023 and were recently notified that ACOVSD will receive funding of $920,000. Spires said, “I’m so excited!”

Spires explained that the program would recruit individuals interested in going to graduate school to become school psychologists or if they are interested in re-specializing. The University of Dayton is the only university with this program in Ohio. School psychologists have a full-time and part-time track, so you can work full-time and go to school part-time to become a school psychologist. A University of Dayton press release stated, “The University’s school psychology program has been successful in preparing graduate students with a 100% graduate assistantship and job placement rates after graduation.”

“We’re trying to specifically get people in southern Ohio with the ‘Grow Your Own’ model,” said Spires. She continued, “The goal is to help grow our own.” Over the next five years, the grant funding will pay 80% of tuition for seven people. Spires beams, “We will work to graduate seven new individuals to become licensed school psychologists. I get so excited!”

The graduating school psychologists must commit to work for the school district for approximately five years. Spires explains that many people need to be made aware of the opportunities a school psychologist has. She said, “If you become a school psychologist, you can work anywhere.”

The district will recruit individuals from surrounding universities to join the program, but folks who have graduated and are in the workforce are encouraged to apply. Applicants must meet the University of Dayton eligibility requirements for graduate school.

Spires also hopes to utilize the grant to supplement pay at a higher wage during internships. She wants to remove barriers so the district can employ quality school psychologists. If anyone is interested in the school psychology graduate program, contact Tracy Spires at 937-544-5586, ext. 17810. She recommends shadowing a current school psychologist and getting a “feel” for what the profession does. She said, “We need quality candidates that meet the University of Dayton criteria.” Applications are due by January 2024.

“There’s a way to achieve your goals. And then if you want to come back and give back to the community, you can make it happen,” said Spires, who hopes to encourage area students to apply. “I’m thrilled that we can couple with the University of Dayton. In five to seven years, we will have seven more psychologists. It’s hard to wrap my head around. When I started here in 2001, there were two of us. Spires wants local students to know that they can be successful and, in turn, encourage future generations of Adams County students. She concluded, “I want to give our students hope for a better future.”