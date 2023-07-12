Work is set to begin on July 17 for a slide repair project on S.R. 348 between Mount Unger Road and Blue Creek Road.

The project includes a 10-day closure of S.R. 348 starting July 17. After this initial 10-day closure, traffic will be maintained in one lane for the remainder of the project using temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier wall. During the 10-day closure traffic will be detoured via S.R. 781, S.R. 41, and S.R. 125.

Alan Stone Company, Inc. was awarded the $1.8 million project. Estimated completion: Fall 2023.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at (740) 774-8834.