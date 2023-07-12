First responders show heroic response

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s terrifying to think that an inmate smuggled a meth-fentanyl combination drug into the Adams County jail. It’s scary and all too familiar of a growing trend nationwide. According to npr.org, from 2001 to 2018, the number of people who have died of overdoses in county jails increased by more than 200%. And that sort of news needs to be front and center until the issue is eradicated in Adams County and every other county in the nation.

News sources reported that ten people were hospitalized on Friday after being exposed to the drug at the Adams County Jail, and according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, a female inmate arrested on a probation violation on Wednesday distributed the drug that affected several individuals on Friday. Upon entering the jail, she was searched and asked if she possessed any contraband. The drugs were undetected. It was later realized she hid the drugs in a body cavity.

Chief Deputy Bob Ruebusch said, “Two female inmates reported suffering symptoms. They were checked out initially by the paramedics. The girl that brought the drugs in spontaneously confessed, saying, ‘It’s because of me. I gave them the stuff.’” The same inmate then confessed to passing drugs to another cell where inmates had to be removed. Ruebusch said, “Shortly after that, we had our first jailer go down and was in severe distress.” An estimated six Narcan injections were administered. Before his transport for treatment, two symptomatic inmates were taken to the hospital.

When the jailer collapsed, Ruebusch explained there were many individuals close by, including other jailers, a probation officer, and a bailiff. Exactly how they became exposed is unknown.

Sheriff Rogers explained that the drug was a Fentanyl and Meth combination. They are unsure of the exact element that caused the symptoms and are awaiting medical reports. Rogers is curious if another toxin was involved because the scene did not look like a typical overdose.

Ruebusch continued that other jailers were hospitalized for experiencing symptoms. Rogers clarified that the individuals were treated at the emergency room but not admitted. Those taken were two male and one female jailer, two inmates, a probation officer, a bailiff, and three paramedic staff.

“We started immediately taking inmates and decontaminating,” said Ruebusch. Rogers said the West Union Fire Chief J.R. Kirker and Fire Marshal recommended an evacuation. Half of the prisoners were transported to the fire facility, and the other half were isolated until the finished clean-up. Ruebusch informed that an environmental company called SES out of Cincinnati completed the decontamination. Extra precautions were taken, including shutting down the ventilation system.

U.S. Representative Brad Wenstrup has been fighting the good fight against illicit fentanyl in Washington, D.C. The Defender reached out to Representative Wenstrup for comment,

“As a physician, a lawmaker, and an Army veteran, I believe it is time we declare illicit fentanyl what it is: a weapon of mass destruction – human destruction. In the past year, synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, have killed someone every seven minutes in America. This incident at the Adams County Correctional Facility highlights how powerful and deadly this poisonous substance is. I recently reintroduced the Stop Our Scourge Act in an effort to enhance opportunities to curb the flow of illicit fentanyl across our porous border. I urge my colleagues to join me in working to solve this plague being thrust upon our nation. The GOP Doctors Caucus recently hosted a press conference to discuss the dangers of illicit fentanyl and emphasize the importance of ending this scourge.”

The people affected at the Adams County jail were fortunate to have competent first responders who worked quickly to resolve the situation. Ruebusch said, “I want to commend everybody who was involved in this. The firefighters did an excellent job; the EMTs did great.” He continued, “We called in additional personnel because we had to guard people at two different facilities.”

Ruebusch said that the Sheriff’s Department is discussing the future and what can be implemented to prevent this sort of thing from happening again. They also look at long-term effects and want to provide all involved with the necessary care.

The unfortunate reality is that drug overdoses in jails and prisons are widespread. Sheriff Rogers added, “So far, we’ve been fortunate – no one has died.” Rogers plans on contacting experts in the field to discuss the severity of this issue compared to others they have experienced. Ruebusch said of Rogers handling the situation on Friday, “He did an excellent job.”

Chief Probation Office Chelsea Blevins, who was transported to the hospital after exposure to the drug, said, “The first responders were selfless heroes on that day and night. They didn’t care if you were wearing an orange jumpsuit or a badge; their goal was to keep everyone alive and well. Even while one of their members was down, they continued to check on the incarcerated individuals. They showed bravery, courage, hope, and love to everyone around them. I had never felt better knowing my life was in their hands. They are true heroes and true role models. Friday proved that each and every first responder is willing to risk their life to save the lives of others.” Thank God for our community first responders!”