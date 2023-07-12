Bessie Mae Leedy, 92 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at her residence.

Bessie was born on December 20, 1930, in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola (Justice) Adkins. Bessie took great pride in caring for her family and home. She was the kind of person that everyone called “Granny”, she always fed and cared for everyone she welcomed into her home.

In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Leedy, who passed away in January 1991. She was also preceded in death by her son, John Junior Leedy; three brothers and four sisters.

Bessie is survived by her two daughters, Joan (Jim) Drummond of Blue Creek and Vallery (Steve) Ryan of Peebles; and her bonus daughter, Darlene Davis of West Union; her brothers, John Henry Adkins of Tennessee, Garry Adkins of Mississippi, Roy Adkins of South Carolina, Denver Adkins of Kentucky and Jeff Adkins of Rarden; and her sisters, Wilma Roden of Michigan and Clena Maynard of West Portsmouth. Bessie will be missed by her five grandchildren, Jerry and Debbie Leedy, Wes and Liz Leedy, Heather and Brian Tomlin, Heath and Summer Drummond and Tyler Ryan; six great-grandchildren, Brandon Leedy, Ridge Leedy, Ashley and Roman Widdig, Trey Davis, Zachary Drummond and Zander Drummond; and two great-great-grandchildren, Payson Leedy and Jase Widdig.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation on Saturday, July 15, 2023, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Jason Speck and Tony Kelly will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.