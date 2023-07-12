Opening Day goes down as a success

The 2023 Fair will provide plenty of laughs and smiles for fairgoers. (Photo by Sherry Larson)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The early downpour on Sunday morning didn’t damper the 132nd Adams County Fair kickoff. Sunny skies prevailed, and the festivities began.

Early in the day, loved ones signed up their littles for the Toddler and Little Miss and Mister contest. The event brings sparkly and frilly dresses, cowboy hats, boots, and bowties, and it’s always fun to see what the contestants will wear on stage. Don Bowles of C103 has the added delight of asking the Little Miss and Mr. contestants a question. This addition brings laughs and awes from the audience as little ones find their voice on stage. One contestant, Miss Reese Kirker, was asked, “What do you look forward to today, Reese.” Without skipping a beat, she replied, “Winning.” Love the confidence – she nailed it.

Fairgoers were busy visiting barns and merchants and eating the many fair treats offered at concessions. Deep-fried Oreos were particularly popular. Many 4-Hers were preparing for their shows and the week’s hectic pace. A new feature at the Fair, the Monster Truck Rides, was pleasing to young and old alike.

The parade marched in the 2023 Fair, donning many floats, organizations, royalty, animals, and 2024 candidates for various Adams County offices.

Opening ceremonies began with a tearful tribute speech by Corbett Phipps about his dear friend and fellow teacher, the late Gary McDowell, this year’s Outstanding Fair Supporter. Luke Rhonemus followed Phipps, adding his remarks about McDowell and the great man and teacher he was. McDowell’s widow Shella McDowell was presented with a plaque in his honor.

Kristy Watters from OSU Extension and Kim Baker for the Adams County 4-H Advisory Council presented the Adams County 4-H Alumni Awards to Brad White and Luke Rhonemus. Mark Wickerham was the recipient of the 4-H VIP Award.

The royal court followed with Don Bowles again questioning candidates and judges, adding to their preliminary scores for the contest. This year both King and Queen were crowned, and both were awarded a Life Beginning Grant of $500 each from the Senior Fair Board, made possible in part with contributions from concessions who support the parade each year.

Miss Allie McCarty and Mr. Lane Martin received the crowns, and Martin hurriedly exited to make his calf showing. Never a down moment at the Fair, even for royalty!

The Adams County Fair is off to a great start. Be sure to visit, catch up with old friends, make new friends, and have good old-fashioned fair fun. The fair runs through Saturday, July 15,