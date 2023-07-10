Press Release

A residential fire in Peebles (Adams County) has been ruled arson by the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau. Investigators are seeking tips from the public to help identify those responsible.

On Friday, June 30 at approximately 4:26 a.m., the Peebles Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling at 155 Wendell Avenue, and the subsequent investigation ruled the fire’s cause as arson. Fire crews determined the owner was not home at the time of the fire. No injuries to the public or to first responders were reported.

The State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for any information to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.