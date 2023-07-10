Press Release

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Ohio’s Fiscal Year 2024-2025 operating budget bill into law.

House Bill 33 supports the priorities of the DeWine-Husted Administration by taking advantage of Ohio’s Time in history to make strategic investments in our thriving economy, communities, and families in a manner that positions Ohio for continued success in the future.

The budget focuses on providing new opportunities for jobs and economic development, helping Ohio’s children get a better start in life through education initiatives and unprecedented support for mothers and children, a historic investment in mental health services and infrastructure, and significant incentives and policies to improve the quality of nursing home care.

“I am proud to sign this budget, and while it makes historic investments in Ohioans across their lives, I believe we are doing more to support and encourage Ohio’s children to lead happy, healthy, and productive lives than ever before,” said Governor DeWine. “Whether it is helping them get the healthiest start in life by providing top-notch health care for moms; to expanding access to quality early childhood education; to ensuring their teachers have the resources and skills needed to teach students how to read in the way their brains learn to read; to providing prevention and early intervention tools for those struggling with mental and behavioral health issues; to expanding access and opportunity for all types of training, certifications, and degrees after high school graduation, and continued career development; through ensuring Ohioans have a high quality of life and the highest quality of care as they age, this budget helps make Ohio the heart of opportunity for everyone.”

“This budget is balanced, it provides tax cuts to working families, and it invests in economic and workforce development while promoting educational freedom with the expansion of the EdChoice Scholarship,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “It was also great to see our efforts to require parental notification for social media included, along with much of our work to eliminate unnecessary and outdated regulations through CSI’s Innovate the Code initiative.”