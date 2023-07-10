Gary Dean Taylor, Sr., age 57 of Stout, Ohio died Wednesday July 5 at SOMC in Portsmouth, Ohio. He was born January 22, 1966 to the late Freddie Layton Taylor, Donna Sue Leedy Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Marie Lewis Taylor of Stout, Ohio; daughter Jessica Taylor of West Portsmouth; son, Gary Dean Taylor Jr (Nick) of Stout; sister, Lisa (Louie) Church of Ironton, Ohio; granddaughter Kelsi Young of West Portsmouth; special friends Britney Young and Veronica Spillman; as well as many nieces , nephews, aunt, uncle, cousins and friends.

Gary was a kindhearted person who loved his family and friends. He loved the outdoors hunting, fishing, arrowhead hunting, and collecting the many things he did marbles, old coins, or anything that was unique. He always looked forward to visits from Jase and Cruz they called him their “Papaw”. Gary always said they were “dandy’s”.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 at the Melcher-Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, Ohio. Visitation will be from from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with services immediately following. Burial will be at the Sandy Springs Cemetery.