ACRMC promotes fun and fitness at the Fair

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Shows are crucial for a successful county fair. Whether presenting animals, projects, or talents, the Adams County Fair provides plenty of showmanship.

The Fair also shows excellence in the many organizations and sponsors who step up to be key to the Fair’s appeal. The Adams County Regional Medical Center is one entity that participates with the Fair to present fun and worthwhile activities.

Jason Francis and Rhonda McFarland of ACRMC shared a glimpse of events fairgoers can look forward to being sponsored by the Medical Center.

Health and Wellness Day will be Wednesday, July 12, when ACRMC partners with the Adams County Senior Citizens Council. It’s a day for seniors, military, and veterans. McFarland said, “The Senior Citizen Day is a lot of fun.” Francis piggybacked, “We try to bring the fun to them.” They do this by inviting the seniors into the air-conditioned Administration building and offering activities like carnival games, music, and Bingo. McFarland said the community is very generous, and many prizes are awarded on Senior Day. “Walk with a Doc” starts at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and is another fun and informative way to promote healthy living.

The Mocktail Event scheduled from 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday offers a sober alternative to a traditional cocktail. Francis said, “The whole purpose behind the mocktails is having fun without the alcohol.” He explained that correlating with the Fair’s theme of “Sew it – Grow it – Show it,” most mocktails’ ingredients must be homegrown. Francis shared plans to promote sugar- and gluten-free options and educate people on those choices.

The ACRMC sponsors a day of the fair on Saturday, July 15. The area high schools’ Barnyard Olympics kicks off at 7 p.m. Like the name, it’s Olympics with a barnyard twist. The competition sounds fierce, fun, and is totally farm related, with the winning school taking home $1,000 fopr their athltic department.

ACRMC serves family medicine in five locations: Georgetown, Mt. Orab, Peebles, West Union, and Winchester. The Regional Medical Center is in Seaman. They are committed to patient care and substantially support the Adams County Fair.