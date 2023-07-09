Fair Board Secretary Liz Lafferty leaves a legacy

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

When Liz Lafferty, Superintendent of the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, joined the Leadership Adams graduating class of 2013, she already had a project in mind. She had spent a week at the county fair with her daughter Alex and their horse and noticed that it lacked the luster to draw visitors. She said, “The Junior Fair Board supports itself.” But the Senior side of things needed to be improved. The dirt track was nonexistent; there was little center-ring activity and minimal rides. The only thing that was working well was 4-H.

Lafferty joined the Senior Fair Board in the fall of 2013 and kept looking forward. The Board started with the Grandstand Bonanza dinner as its first major fundraiser. This dinner became “The Friends of the Fair,” which is still strong. Lafferty said, “It has raised well over $100,000 that goes back into the fairgrounds. The money is kept separate for special projects – we try to use it for beautification.” Another early project was to sell the fair book. They not only sold but double sold and gained sponsorships.

Lafferty held the offices of President, Vice-President and currently serves as Secretary. This year will be her last year serving on the Fair Board. She became involved in the Ohio Fair Manager’s Association to gain more and better resources, especially for vendors, rides, and entertainment. She sat on their Board for a year, networking and gathering helpful information. This year marks her fifth year on the State Fair Board.

When she initially joined the Fair Board, she said, “The ultimate goal was to heal a lot of broken relationships between commodities and different associations – and we’ve done that.” Lafferty realized the strong commitment to agriculture in Adams County and wanted to unite all the moving parts to put on a stellar fair. She hoped, “Let’s get everybody back on the same page for our kid’s future and our county.”

“This year is probably going to be the largest fair we have seen – it is packed,” Lafferty said. “This year, we’ve hired a company to run gate, parking, and ticketing.” Everything is digital – “that’s the future – we must keep growing.” And Lafferty wants to ensure that it remains sustainable. She thinks the focus needs to move on parking and shuttles and make that element convenient for fairgoers. Lafferty continues to be mindful of maintaining the fair for years and having a substantial carryover to finance the coming years.

A few years ago, Lafferty visited Scioto County to experience “A Day in the Ring,” a show for individuals with disabilities to interact with 4-Hers and show small animals in the ring. Lafferty walked away with an expanded idea of a “true livestock show.” She wanted the people with disabilities to learn the names of the animals, participate in grooming, and learn the appropriate dress for a day in the ring. Following successful runs in 2018 and 2019, “Day in the Ring” was tabled for 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. Last year the show was back! Lafferty presented a breakout session highlighting the event at the Ohio Fair Manager’s Convention, and now several counties have included it in their lineup. She announced that this would be the first year the Ohio State Fair is organizing “A Day in the Ring,” where individuals with disabilities will work with 4-Hers and show hogs.

The past ten years have been busy for Lafferty, who has spent countless hours on all things fair. She said, “If you are not on a Fair Board, you truly have no idea of all the moving parts in one day. Everyone volunteers their time – 16 hours a day, every day.” It’s a fantastic operation, as Lafferty asks, “Who else works 51 weeks for one week? And continues, “And as soon as it’s over, we are analyzing what worked and what didn’t.”

Of all the fair activities Lafferty has worked, her favorite memory is her morning videos every day of the Fair. She promises to make her last videos “epic,” – so stay tuned. Lafferty’s message to Adams County, “A huge thank you! They saw the changes and transformation of the grounds and the hard work that the Fair Board put into mending fences. If it weren’t for the people of this county, the Fair wouldn’t be successful.”