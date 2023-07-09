SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Vanessa Trotter
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Carl and Holly Trotter
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Golf, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Spending time and having fun with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When the soccer season ends
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting kicked in the head and getting a concussion while playing goalie
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
I listen to anything and everything
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Alaska
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Silence of the Lambs”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Only Murders in the
Building
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Ag/FFA
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my family
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Outback Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to college, major in Business