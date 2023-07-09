SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Vanessa Trotter

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Carl and Holly Trotter

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Golf, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Spending time and having fun with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When the soccer season ends

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting kicked in the head and getting a concussion while playing goalie

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

I listen to anything and everything

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Alaska

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Silence of the Lambs”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Only Murders in the

Building

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Ag/FFA

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my family

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Outback Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college, major in Business