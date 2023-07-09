Junior Fair Board President Ryan Shoemaker gives back

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Junior Fair Board is a big deal and a significant contributor to the Adams County Fair. Kristy Watters from OSU Extension Education said, “This year, we had 40 members, so that’s the biggest Junior Fair Board we’ve, maybe, ever had. And we’ve had such good applications every year.” Members can serve a year after graduation if they are only 18 as of January of the year they graduate.

Ryan Shoemaker is one of those individuals who returned after graduation and served another year as president of the Junior Fair Board. Shoemaker is an outstanding young man whose resume includes sitting on the Junior Fair Board for five years (two as president) and receiving the FFA’s highest honor of the American Degree. The American Degree is an even more significant honor than the State Degree Shoemaker received as a Junior. Shoemaker also sits on the Farm Bureau Board and various committees.

The Junior Fair shows are all run strictly by the Junior Fair Board. Shoemaker said, “Anything that has to do with any of the Junior Fair events, we work on in some form.” He reiterated the many high school students serving on the Board this year. He said, “It helps if there are more kids to help pull the weight to the shifts.”

As far as Shoemaker’s role on the Board, he runs the meetings and keeps things going smoothly without missing essential details. He works closely with Watters and relays information to the Junior and Senior Fair Boards.

Shoemaker is gearing up for this hectic time of the year. He said, “It’s crunch time – 25 days until the Fair.” Pre-fair judging is on June 27, and the small animal building is going up fast.

Shoemaker works on a horse farm as the herd manager and on his family farm. They also operate a corn maze and are busy raising pumpkins for the autumn season. When asked about running for the senior Fair Board, he says he hopes there will be an open spot for him to fill.

Shoemaker will walk across the stage at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall and receive his American Degree. He will continue to work in agriculture in Adams County. He said, “The support from the community is great here, and I want to continue helping as much as I can with the Fair. I want to give back to the community and help the youth like they did me.”