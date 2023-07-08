SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Connor Rhoden

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Baseball, Football

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football and Baseball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories and winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing and playing my last high school game

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

All the friends that I’ve made

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Polo G

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Greece

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Lion King”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Simpsons

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hunting and fishing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Butterbee’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Joe Burrow

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to work at Lithko Contracting