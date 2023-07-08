SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Connor Rhoden
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Baseball, Football
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football and Baseball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories and winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing and playing my last high school game
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
All the friends that I’ve made
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Polo G
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Greece
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Lion King”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Simpsons
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hunting and fishing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Butterbee’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Joe Burrow
FUTURE PLANS:
Go to work at Lithko Contracting