2022 Fair Royalty

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County Fair Queen Lauren Hoop may need assistance getting around the fair this year. After a biking accident, the reigning queen underwent surgery for a torn ACL, meniscus, and ligaments in June and hopes to be mobile for the fair.

She was the queen without a king at last year’s Adams County Fair. But fortunately, Hoop and first-runner-up Baylee Bellamy collectively visited several county fairs in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Hoop said, “The programs were awesome. It was a whole different atmosphere.” She particularly liked the Ambassador program in Brown County, where each group has a representative who wears a crown and sash. The Ambassadors also do fair tours. Hoop was disappointed that many fairs do not utilize the “pins” like the ones Adams County Fair hands out to royal visitors to attach to their sashes. Hoop said, “Visiting the other fairs was really fun, and seeing the other queens in action and how their fairs run. I enjoyed working at the beef barbeque – it was one of my favorite experiences. Seeing all our community gather to put on the barbeque was an amazing experience. I’ve been involved in it before, but now stepping back as a queen and not a worker, I could see how put together it was, and all the hard work came together.”

The most rewarding time Hoop had at last year’s fair was a “Day in the Ring.” She said, “The best experience I had as Fair Queen was working the Venture Production Show at the fair. Seeing the smiles on their faces and how showing the animals lit up their world made me so incredibly happy for them. They are an inspiration to us all.”

Bellamy attended seven county fairs. She said, “I met people from around 40 counties. I went to Clark County Fair, Ohio’s 3rd largest county fair and the birthplace of 4H.” Highland County Fair 2021 King, Wyatt Morrow, invited Bellamy to their Royalty Tea and contest.

Queen Hoop was invited to various teas and events. She said, “There were several group chats I was in communicating with all the different Fair Queens, and that was pretty awesome.” Hoop continues to keep up with her new friends through social media.

Look for Hoop and Bellamy at the 2023 Adams County Fair. Bellamy is running for the 2023 Fair Queen. She said, “I had a blast going around and meeting people from all over, and I want to do it again.” New royalty will be crowned during Opening Ceremonies at 5:30 on July 9th.