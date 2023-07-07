This week we are sending you the last of John Coleman’s letters to his family.

June 10th 1865 Cumberland, Maryland

Dear Brother & sister

Yours of the 22 of May came to hand the 30th of same and found me in grety good health hope this will find you the same my reason for not answering yours letter was that we was ordered to move to this place so we broke camp the second and arrived here the fifth a distance of seventy miles in four and half days march the warm made it very fatiguing passed throught Frightown, Lainsville, Springfield and Franklin and came to the railroad eight miles below this place and came up to Cumberland and also crossed big and little capen rivers and the south branch of the Potomich and then the north branch to get to this place it was I think as poor a country as ever I have seen. We are camped close to the railroad General Shermans men is passing here every day. The seventieth Regiment passed two days before we got here. There was an order two days ago and was to have our Regiment mustered out emedatly but I think it will at least three weeks and perhaps longer. I think you might answer this letter provided you get it six or eight days. I will write again as soon as I see any sign of mustering out as I have no news of interest I will close. Yours truly John Coleman

Private John Coleman received an honorable discharge on Jun 24, 1865, just two weeks after writing this letter. Finally, after three years of service to his country, John was able to return home to the family farm near Youngsville, in Adams County, Ohio. It has been said of his service that he required no favors of any kind. He was one of the very few of those who enlisted above the age of forty that was able to endure the hardships of service for the period of his enlistment.

John Coleman was noted for his sterling integrity of character. With him a security of debt was equal with that of any other, as he regards it as sacred as one the consideration of which came directly to him. He was not a member of any church that is to the writing of his name down on their membership roll but was a liberal supporter of the Presbyterian Church at Mt. Leigh located just north of Youngsville on the West Union-Hillsboro Pike. He was a Whig in the time of the Whig party and from the formation of the Republican party has been a Republican. From the time he came to Adams County, until the death of his brother, Robert in 1881, John has made his home with him. After his brother’s Robert’s death, John made his home with his brother’s children. John and his brother Robert had but one pocketbook. They always lived together and what was John’s was Robert’s and vice versa. This harmony between brothers was never disturbed during Robert’s life and continued between John and his brother Robert’s children. There never was a word of friction between the brothers, or between the uncle and his brother’s children.

John Coleman, all his life, was a lover of and a breeder of fine horses. Whether it was profitable to him or not, he always had fine horses. John had several such animals in his stables and he would keep

them even if they were a positive loss to him. He was a lover of all animals but especially a lover of horses. The finer the bred, the more he liked them.

One could describe John as holding a thirty-third degree in Patriotism and was a good citizen, in the superlative degree. In 1900, John was living with his nephew James Coleman and family in Scott Twp., Adams County, Ohio. Also living with them was John’s niece, Mary (Coleman) McCreight. Mary was a widow and had four children. Mary had been married to Finley P. McCreight who died in 1893. Their children were Walter McCreight, died in 1918, age 31, Raymond McCreight and his sister, Cora moved to Missouri and their youngest son, Homer McCreight, who was married to Lurissa “Myrtle” Glasgow. Homer and Myrtle were childless and lived their entire lives in the Seaman area.

John Coleman died in 1907, at the age of 91 and is buried at the Mt. Leigh cemetery, Seaman, Scott Twp. Adams County, Ohio. John’s nephew, James died in 1908 and is also buried at Mt. Leigh. Part of the above was taken from “A History of Adams County, Ohio” by Evans & Stivers.