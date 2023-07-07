Adams County’s 132nd County Fair is here

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Whether you sew it or sow it, there has been plenty of growth this year and loads to show at Adams County’s 132nd Fair – a timeless tradition.

Ohio fairs came about in 1846, with Ohio’s General Assembly recognizing many farmers in Ohio and creating an Ohio State Board of Agriculture. They established local county boards to organize county fairs in all of Ohio’s counties. In 1891, Adams County became one of those counties. Last year over 40,000 folks visited the Adams County Fair, and it continues to grow.

The word “fair” is from the Latin feriae, meaning days of holiday, rest, and feasting. Rest may seem a bit farfetched, especially to those working the fair day and night, and the word fair brings tingly senses and constant movement. Barns with blending animal odors, the spectacle of colorful carnival rides, the sweet aroma of funnel cakes and cotton candy, and the refreshing taste of an iced cold shaken lemonade are all amid a crowd of flip-flops and cowboy boots. Attendees pet furry creatures among barnyard sounds, listen to the musical reflections from local and national singers and musicians, and root for favored derby participants, king and queen candidates, and little people contestants.

The Grand Parade ushers in the festivities on July 9 at 4 p.m. This year’s Outstanding Fair Supporter, the late Gary McDowell, will be honored and fondly remembered for his fair contributions of years past.

Fair Board Secretary Liz Lafferty and C103 Radio’s Don Bowles will emcee the opener and other major fair events. Opening ceremonies introduce the 2022 Fair Queen Lauren Hoop, who will crown new royalty. And, unlike last year, the queen will have a king this year. Each royal will receive a $500 scholarship per a new Life Beginning Grant awarded by the Senior Fair Board. This scholarship is not college exclusive but can also apply to those entering Technical School or the workforce.

The fair-filled festivities last a week for guests but are a year plus in the making for the people like the Senior and Junior Fair Boards. Behind the scenes and orchestrating a smooth event are people like Fair Board President Jason Hesler and Kristy Watters from OSU Extension Education, plus Junior Fair Board President Ryan Shoemaker.

Watters explained that the Junior Fair Board is introducing “County Born and Raised” shows for their large market livestock. Watters said, “These shows are specifically for kids who breed their projects or buy locally. We hope it will encourage kids to buy local or breed their animals.” Another activity Watters highlighted is the Cloverbuds interviews at 10 a.m. on Monday of the Fair. The Cloverbuds are a non-competitive group of K-secondnd grade 4-Hers who bring projects they’ve worked on throughout the year to show judges at the Monday event. Watters said, “It’s a fun opportunity for our little guys to participate.”

The new addition of a small animal barn for the 2023 season and a new horse barn for next year creates much-needed space and happy hearts for the 4-Hers who present their livestock. Shoemaker, who sits on the Small Animal Committee, hopes they can get the cages in the building before the Fair. Hesler expects a groundbreaking late this fall for the horse barn.

Hesler explained, “There are so many people and so many committees that make the fair run smoothly.” This year’s additions include some fun wheeled contests – a monster truck that will give rides, three-wheel (Big Wheel) races, and bed races.

Both Boards expect record-breaking numbers of attendees this year. With the richness of FFA and 4-H participation and love of rural Ohio and all things farming, Adams County offers visitors an exceptional fair experience. This timeless tradition produces more enjoyment each year.